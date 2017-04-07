BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox already have a mini-Fenway Park at their Spring Training facilities in Fort Myers, Florida. Another replica of the old ballyard may be coming soon, and a whole lot close to the real one.
Boston’s Triple-A affiliate, the Pawtucket Red Sox, hope to build an “absolute replica” of Fenway Park in Rhode Island, down to the famous Green Monster in left field.
PawSox Senior Vice President and General Manager Dan Rea told The Providence Journal that there are two potential locations being considered for the new park: The Apex department store and the Tidewater site along Taft Street.
Check out a few renderings of the proposed park:
Several questions remain, including who would pay for the construction of the new park. A renovation of McCoy Stadium, which the the PawSox have called home for the last 75 years, also remains on the table.
But with a new ballpark likely on the way, it looks like Boston prospects will have another Green Monster to practice on as they work their way to the Major Leagues.