NightSide – Senator Warren’s Crash Course on Hypocrisy

BOSTON (CBS) – Only a few short years ago, Senator Elizabeth Warren wrote an op-ed lambasting Republicans for filibustering President Obama’s nominees. At the time, she made the argument that if Republicans insisted on filibustering the President’s nominees, that Senators had a “duty” to change the rules and override the filibuster. Now that the shoe is on the other foot, however, Senator Warren seems to have no problem using the filibuster to block President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. And in fact, Senator Warren has the audacity to attack Republicans for trying to change the rules! Greg Casey, former Deputy Chief of Staff for U.S. Senator Scott Brown joins Dan in studio to talk about yet another example of the hypocrisy of the left.

Originally broadcast April 6th, 2017.