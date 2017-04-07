NightSide – Closing Arguments in the Hernandez Trial

BOSTON (CBS) – Both the prosecution and the defense delivered closing arguments today in former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez’s murder trial. The jury is expected to begin deliberations tomorrow, but we dive into the case tonight! Attorneys Phil Tracy and William Kickham have been following the trial closely, and they join Dan in studio to talk about today’s closing arguments, key testimony over the course of the trial, and the verdict they expect the jury to reach.
Originally broadcast April 6th, 2017.