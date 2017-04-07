Driver Dead After Car Crashes Into Store Off Route 16 In Medford

MEDFORD (CBS) – One person is dead after a car crashed into a store in Medford early Friday morning.
A car went through the front of the Lens Crafters eyeglass shop on Mystic Valley Parkway (Route 16) around 6:25 a.m. The vehicle ended up completely inside the building.
Police told WBZ-TV the driver, who was the only person in the car, died.
Investigators say the car had been travelling on Route 16 west when, for some unknown reason, it crossed over lanes, into the parking lot and then into the store.
The store was closed at the time of the crash. Debris was seen scattered around the parking lot.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.