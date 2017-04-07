BREAKING NEWS: Several Killed In U.S. Strikes Against Syria | Read More | Watch CBS News Live

Driver Dead After Car Crashes Into Store Off Route 16 In Medford

April 7, 2017 7:47 AM
Filed Under: Lens Crafters, Medford

MEDFORD (CBS) – One person is dead after a car crashed into a store in Medford early Friday morning.

A car went through the front of the Lens Crafters eyeglass shop on Mystic Valley Parkway (Route 16) around 6:25 a.m.  The vehicle ended up completely inside the building.

medford2 Driver Dead After Car Crashes Into Store Off Route 16 In Medford

The car ended up completely inside the store after the crash Friday. (WBZ-TV)

Police told WBZ-TV the driver, who was the only person in the car, died.

Investigators say the car had been travelling on Route 16 west when, for some unknown reason, it crossed over lanes, into the parking lot and then into the store.

medford3 Driver Dead After Car Crashes Into Store Off Route 16 In Medford

The car ended up completely inside the store after the crash Friday. (Photo credit: Carl Stevens – WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

The store was closed at the time of the crash. Debris was seen scattered around the parking lot.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia