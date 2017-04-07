Human Remains Found in Dedham Woods

April 7, 2017 11:47 AM
DEDHAM (CBS) – A set of human remains was found in a Dedham wooded area this week.

Dedham Police Chief Michael d’Entremont and Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey are holding a joint press conference at the District Attorney’s office Friday afternoon to talk about the find.

Photos of jewelry and clothing worn by the woman whose remains were found will be displayed at the news conference.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office says, “This press conference is focused on soliciting the public’s assistance in learning the identity of the woman.”

No other details are available at this time.

 

