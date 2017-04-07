Flu Keeps Ramirez, Betts Out Of Red Sox Lineup In Detroit

April 7, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Detroit Tigers, Hanley Ramirez, Mookie Betts, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The flu is making it extremely difficult for Red Sox manager John Farrell to fill out his lineup cards to start the season.

The Red Sox will be without first baseman Hanley Ramirez and right fielder Mookie Betts when they open a four-game set with the Tigers in Detroit, as both sluggers deal with flu symptoms.

Betts and utility man Brock Holt both missed Wednesday night’s win over the Pirates in Boston due to the flu. Holt is in the lineup on Friday, while Betts is expected to join the team on the trip. It remains unclear when last season’s MVP runner-up will be back in the Boston lineup.

In addition to Ramirez and Betts, the Red Sox are also without shortstop Xander Bogaerts and reliever Matt Barnes, who were both placed on the bereavement list on Thursday.

So who is playing on Friday? Here’s the Red Sox lineup for the series opener in Detroit:

Brock Holt, DH
Dustin Pedroia, 2B
Andrew Benintendi, LF
Mitch Moreland, 1B
Chris Young, RF
Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
Sandy Leon, C
Pablo Sandoval, 3B
Marco Hernandez, SS
— Steven Wright, SP

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia