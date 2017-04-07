Two Hospitalized After Dorchester Double Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) – Two people were hospitalized Friday night following a double shooting in Dorchester.
The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Columbia Road near Wolcott Street.
One person was transported to Boston Medical Center and another was brought to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
Boston Police did not know the conditions of the two people. Their identities have not been released, but police said one was a man and the other was a woman.
Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Surveillance cameras helped police locate and arrest a man who was previously known to officers.
No further details are currently available.