WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Two Hospitalized After Dorchester Double Shooting

April 7, 2017 10:42 PM
Filed Under: Dorchester, Dorchester Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) – Two people were hospitalized Friday night following a double shooting in Dorchester.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on Columbia Road near Wolcott Street.

One person was transported to Boston Medical Center and another was brought to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Boston Police did not know the conditions of the two people. Their identities have not been released, but police said one was a man and the other was a woman.

Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Surveillance cameras helped police locate and arrest a man who was previously known to officers.

No further details are currently available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia