David Price Set To Throw First Bullpen Session On Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — David Price continues to make baby steps towards a return.
He’ll take a bigger step on Monday.
That’s when Price will throw his first bullpen session since elbow soreness sidelined him back on February 28. The 31-year-old first felt the discomfort during a simulated game, was sent for further tests and eventually shut down.
The Sox lefty has been throwing off flat ground over the last few weeks, and even took the mound at Fenway Park on Wednesday, though he didn’t throw to a catcher. He will throw some long toss over the weekend and even mix in his breaking ball, as he builds towards Monday’s bullpen session.
“He’s making progress per the schedule that’s in place,” manager John Farrell said of Price on Friday in Detroit. “The most encouraging thing is each throwing session he goes through, he comes out feeling good physically.”
How Price handles Monday’s bullpen session will help determine a timetable for his return.