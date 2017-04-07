WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Boston Marathon Documentary Premieres April 15, One Boston Day

April 7, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the official story of an iconic Boston tradition. On Saturday, April 15, the first feature-length documentary about the Boston Marathon will premiere just a few blocks away from the famous finish line.

BOSTON is an up close look inside the 120-year history of the Boston Marathon, told by the champions, race organizers, the ordinary runners, and the fans who line all 26.2 miles year after year.

BOSTON – The Documentary is presented by John Hancock. It was directed and produced by award winning filmmaker/marathoner Jon Dunham, produced by Academy Award nominee Megan Williams, and is narrated by Matt Damon.

The world premiere is set for One Boston Day, April 15, at the Boch Center Wang Theater. Tickets to the premiere sold out quickly when they went on sale in February. The world premiere will include a live performance of the original BOSTON score by Emmy Award winning conductor Jeff Beal and the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra.

Then for one night only, on Wednesday, April 19, the film will play in theaters across the country. To check for a theater near you, visit bostonmarathonfilm.com.

A portion of every ticket sold will support the creation of a new Boston park named in honor of Martin Richard, the youngest victim of the Boston Marathon bombings. For more information on the park or to make a donation log onto their CrowdRise page.

WBZ-TV is proud to be your official Boston Marathon station. We will be broadcasting live from the world premiere on April 15th at 7 p.m., bringing you the celebrity arrivals and exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the making of this epic story.

