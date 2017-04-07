Phantom Gourmet: Great 8 Restaurants Off The Beaten Path

Sometimes the most delicious restaurants are the hardest to find. These are Phantom’s picks for the 8 Greatest places that are off the beaten path.

KO Pies

East Boston

Kicking off the Great 8 is KO Pies at the Shipyard. Located in a secured marina, this out of the way spot in East Boston may be hard to locate, but once you sink your teeth into one of their homemade Australian meat pies, you’ll never forget how to get here. Loaded with everything from meat and cheese to curried veggies, these savory treats are tasty and fun to eat.

Blind Pig Provisions

Portsmouth, NH

Blind Pig Provisions is an out of the way spot located on a small island between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Kittery, Maine. The picturesque views of the Piscataqua River make you feel like you’re a million miles from home. The soul satisfying menu includes whole belly clams with cherry peppers and a smoked olive tartar sauce; Tennessee Hot Fried Chicken; or a big bowl of comforting poutine.

Slice

Wakefield

Slice on Salem Street in Wakefield isn’t really out of the way, but since it’s set inside of a gas station, the deliciousness going on inside may not be obvious to anyone driving by. In fact, the overloaded sandwiches and piping hot pizza at Slice are better than what you’d find at most full service restaurants.

Grazie

Dracut

Grazie Wood Fired Grille in Dracut is an impressive restaurant located out of the way in the Four Oaks Country Club. This cozy spot has jaw-dropping views and palate pleasing dishes, from the beautiful and delicious antipasto, to perfectly prepared Neapolitan style pizzas, to elegant entrees like slow braised short ribs over a risotto, or the half roast chicken with garlic mashed potatoes. Nothing makes the trip worthwhile more than a post meal cocktail at their cozy fire pit.

Rye Tavern

Plymouth

The Rye Tavern in the Manomet section of Plymouth is most definitely off the beaten path. When you find it, you’ll be happy you did, with offerings like their deliciously different Clam Chowder, or juicy burger topped with Vermont Cheddar cheese. Just follow the dirt road through the trees and look for the converted farmhouse that dates back to the 1700’s.

Bay Point Waterfront Restaurant

Quincy

The Bay Point Waterfront Restaurant in Quincy is a seaside spot that has delicious views and even better tasting food, like the buttery baked stuffed lobster or juicy prime rib. Since it’s tucked out of the way at a marina, you feel like you’re on vacation as you soak in the salt air and all of the scenery.

BT’s Smokehouse

Sturbridge

BT’s Smokehouse in Sturbridge is a friendly roadside spot customers don’t mind travelling for. Here, they serve slow smoke wings and tender pulled pork, available on a platter or as a sandwich. But the real must-order order from the smoker has to be some of BT’s fall off the bones ribs.

Bull Run

Shirley

Rounding out the Great 8 is the Bull Run, located 50 miles northwest of Boston in Shirley. This 200 year old restaurant may be the best kept secret in all of New England, because while it may be old and charming, the food is modern and delicious, with selections like sliders, truffled cabot cheddar popcorn, creative burgers and outstanding prime rib.

