Ben Roethlisberger Has Apparently Blocked Everybody On Twitter

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — On Friday afternoon, Ben Roethlisberger announced via Twitter that he will be returning to the Steelers next season.
There was one problem. Not many people could see it.
As many folks learned when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport retweeted the news, Ben Roethlisberger has blocked a lot of people. Like … a lot of people.
Apparently, the Roethlisberger blocking phenomenon became known in the summer and fall of 2015.
And then again last year:
So, the news Friday is twofold: First, Roethlisberger is not retiring. Second, he is perhaps the most sensitive man on the internet.
You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.