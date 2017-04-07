Ben Roethlisberger Has Apparently Blocked Everybody On Twitter

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — On Friday afternoon, Ben Roethlisberger announced via Twitter that he will be returning to the Steelers next season.

There was one problem. Not many people could see it.

As many folks learned when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport retweeted the news, Ben Roethlisberger has blocked a lot of people. Like … a lot of people.

Safe to characterize this as not a huge surprise. But important, nonetheless. https://t.co/dd8P99pxkO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2017

@FieldYates LOL wait why am I blocked by Ben Roethlisberger — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) April 7, 2017

@katienolan @FieldYates Same here. Bless his heart. Do you think he can read minds?? — Michelle Beadle (@MichelleDBeadle) April 7, 2017

I'm blocked by Ben Roethlisberger? Uh, okay. — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) April 7, 2017

@katienolan @FieldYates Apparently everyone is lol I am despite never tweeting at or about him afaik — Jeff Warden (@JeffDWarden) April 7, 2017

You're not alone, @bigjimmurray. Big Ben blocked me too! What gives? — Nick Gemelli (@NickGemelli) April 7, 2017

Today I learned that I am BLOCKED by Ben Roethlisberger! I must investigate. pic.twitter.com/dvuwSi1HlV — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) April 7, 2017

I see there's some news about Ben Roethlisbeger. Upon heading to @_bigben7 I was hilariously greeted with this pic.twitter.com/SR6DhJ5Lt9 — Jim Murray (@bigjimmurray) April 7, 2017

@Lizzs_Lockeroom wait, wtf? Big Ben blocked me. what is this? I don't even know if I said anything to this fool — Andre S. (@aht4005) April 7, 2017

I am also blocked by @_BigBen7. Blocking me is like blocking puppies. I am the most innocuous person of football twitter. — Stephanie Stradley (@StephStradley) April 7, 2017

Lmao why Big Ben got me blocked? I don't recall saying his name or @ him lol he must be searched his name — Corey (@MrSelfMade80) April 7, 2017

Add me to the Big Ben block party .. no idea what I tweeted to get blocked.. pic.twitter.com/Rkl4bWqybx — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) April 7, 2017

Didn't even know Big Ben blocked me until now https://t.co/vS7NE9WCDV — Jakobee Els (@TheJakobee) April 7, 2017

Big Ben has me blocked 😭 — ArtistFKAQueenie (@QueenieIntheQC) April 7, 2017

Big Ben blocked me😂😂 — Martin (@martinn2437) April 7, 2017

Ben Roethlisberger has me blocked despite never mentioning him on this app pic.twitter.com/lb3TfHxcrY — desp (@bigracks) April 7, 2017

Big Ben announces he's coming back on Twitter when he's got this whole site blocked. Could've just whispered it to himself in the dark. — Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) April 7, 2017

Ben Roethlisberger probably blocked me when I said that he runs like Homer Simpson on a treadmill. Fair enough. pic.twitter.com/lN5v7a2Tx6 — Zito (@_Zeets) April 7, 2017

This tweet reminded me that Ben Roethlisberger has me blocked, too. This still baffles me. https://t.co/HUpGX6MYQl — tori (@tori_martino) April 7, 2017

@michaelFhurley He blocked me as well :( — Christian Ash (@CAshNEPatriots) April 7, 2017

@michaelFhurley I didn't even know he had a twitter account. I found out I was blocked after someone else said they were blocked — Adam Blomeke (@ablomeke55) April 7, 2017

@michaelFhurley I didn't even know he had a twitter and I'm blocked! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Sv2z3QKzmy — 6 (@DynastyDriven) April 7, 2017

@michaelFhurley @bigjimmurray So weird, so am I….never tweeted at him or about him — Michael LeDuc (@mike_leduc) April 7, 2017

Apparently, the Roethlisberger blocking phenomenon became known in the summer and fall of 2015.

Im hearing from folks that @_BigBen7 blocks alot of ppl on Twitter. Rabbit ears for critcism. Not elite — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) September 9, 2015

And then again last year:

Did we ever find out what made Ben Roethlisberger block everyone on twitter? Like was there a specific phrase he searched for? — Cian Fahey (@Cianaf) October 26, 2016

The Steelers are losing. Seems like the curse of the Puma is affecting this team. This is what happens when you block me Roethlisberger! — Petty Atlas (@mrthompson) November 6, 2016

So, the news Friday is twofold: First, Roethlisberger is not retiring. Second, he is perhaps the most sensitive man on the internet.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.