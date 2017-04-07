Ben Roethlisberger Has Apparently Blocked Everybody On Twitter

April 7, 2017 3:25 PM
Filed Under: Ben Roethlisberger, Michael Hurley, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Sports News

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — On Friday afternoon, Ben Roethlisberger announced via Twitter that he will be returning to the Steelers next season.

There was one problem. Not many people could see it.

As many folks learned when NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport retweeted the news, Ben Roethlisberger has blocked a lot of people. Like … a lot of people.

 

Apparently, the Roethlisberger blocking phenomenon became known in the summer and fall of 2015.

And then again last year:

 

So, the news Friday is twofold: First, Roethlisberger is not retiring. Second, he is perhaps the most sensitive man on the internet.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia