Giant #BeBoston Hashtag Unveiled In Advance Of Marathon

April 7, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: John Hancock

So many moments make up a marathon – a runner’s grueling training schedule, a fundraiser’s climbing CrowdRise ticker, a spectator’s race day traditions. All uniquely personal, but when looked at together they truly embody what it means to #BeBoston.

Now through April 17, you can take part in a cool Boston Marathon photo opportunity on a grand scale! Stop by the life-size #BeBoston structure at Sam Adams Park (Faneuil Hall) the week leading up to the Marathon. You and your friends/family will be able to take pictures with this structure and leave notes of inspiration for fellow Boston Marathon runners, spectators, and volunteers.

Once you take your picture with the #BeBoston structure, be sure to share it on social media with #BeBoston!

On April 15th, the #BeBoston structure will move from Sam Adams Park to various spots around the city. Be on the lookout!

See more stores and videos of inspiration at jhextramile.com/makeityourmoment

