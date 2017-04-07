Anton Khudobin To Start Bruins’ Regular Season Finale Vs. Capitals

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask will miss his second straight regular season finale.
The Boston Bruins have already clinched a playoff spot, though, and will rest Rask on Saturday against the Washington Capitals at the TD Garden. Interim head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed to reporters after Friday’s practice that Anton Khudobin will get the nod in net.
Khudobin turned aside 41 shots in an impressive start last Sunday on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks. Khudobin is 6-0 with a 1.98 goals against average and .928 save percentage in six starts under Cassidy.
Elsewhere, Bruins defenseman Torey Krug will also miss Saturday’s game as he is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Cassidy said that prospect Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson is a “possibility” to crack the lineup on Saturday, but a decision on his status will be made prior to the game.
Rask drew heavy criticism last season when he sat out of the regular season finale against the Ottawa Senators due to an illness. But with a playoff spot already sewn up, it appears that the team wants to ensure that the goalie is fresh heading into next week.