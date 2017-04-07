Jury Deliberations Begin In Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

April 7, 2017 10:45 AM
BOSTON (AP) — A jury has begun its deliberations in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

Jurors were given the case shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday after Judge Jeffrey Locke gave them final instructions on the law.

The former New England Patriots tight end is charged with first-degree murder in the 2012 shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

photo1 Jury Deliberations Begin In Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Daniel de Abreu (left) and Safiro Furtado. (WBZ-TV graphic)

He is also charged with witness intimidation and accused of shooting his friend Alexander Bradley months later to silence him as a witness to the double shooting.

alexanderbradley Jury Deliberations Begin In Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial

Alexander Bradley is cross-examined by defense attorneys on March 21, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers have told the jury that Bradley was the one who shot the men over a drug deal.

Hernandez is already serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

