Maine Television Meteorologist Reported Missing

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A popular television meteorologist in Maine’s largest city is missing.
The Portland Press Herald reports that Tom Johnston from WCSH-TV was reported missing Monday after he failed to return from a weekend event at the Sunday River ski resort.
Old Orchard Beach Police Detective Sgt. David Hemingway said Johnston is considered a missing person, but there’s been no indication that he’s in danger. Johnston’s last social media postings were made on Saturday, when a storm produced heavy snow in parts of Maine.
Brian Cliffe, general manager of WCSH, declined to comment Thursday, telling the newspaper that the situation is a “personal matter.”
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)