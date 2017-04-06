Trial Begins For Man Charged In Poisoning Death Of Bulger Extortion Victim

WOBURN (CBS/AP) – Opening statements are set to begin Thursday in the murder trial of a man charged with killing an extortion victim of Whitey Bulger.

William Camuti, 72, of Sudbury, is accused of poisoning Stephen Rakes, 59, of Quincy in July 2013.

Prosecutors claim Camuti put cyanide in Rakes’ coffee when they met over a business deal.

Rakes’ death was not connected to the Bulger case.

He had hoped to testify in Bulger’s 2013 federal trial but wasn’t called by prosecutors. Bulger was eventually sentenced to two life terms in a broad racketeering case that included involvement in 11 murders.

Prosecutors said Camuti owed Rakes money and invited him to a July 16, 2013 meeting at a McDonald’s in Waltham to discuss a real estate deal.

Camuti allegedly poisoned Rakes’ drink and drove him around for hours. Authorities say Camuti dumped Rakes’ body in the woods in Lincoln, where it was found the next day.

Rakes had learned just before meeting Camuti that he wouldn’t be called as a witness against Bulger.

Rakes blamed Bulger for taking control of his South Boston liquor store at gunpoint in 1984 to use as headquarters for Bulger’s Winter Hill gang.

