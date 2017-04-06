Report: Patriots No Longer Interested In Acquiring Richard Sherman

BOSTON (CBS) — It appears that the Richard Sherman-to-the-Patriots trade rumors were just rumors.
CSNNE’s Tom E. Curran reported on Thursday, in no uncertain terms, that the Patriots are not interested in trading for the Seahawks’ All-Pro cornerback after all. The report contradicts that of the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe, who reported on Wednesday that the Patriots still had “some interest” in acquiring Sherman if they were to lose Malcolm Butler.
It’s unclear if anything has changed within the Patriots organization in between the two reports. But it appears that Butler is preparing for the possibility of signing his first-round tender and staying in New England for the 2017 season, according to CSNNE’s Mike Giardi.
Sherman himself told The MMQB’s Albert Breer that there’s still “very little chance” that any trade would happen, let alone a trade to the Patriots. He added that there’s “no bad blood” between himself and the Seahawks.