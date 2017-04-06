WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain, Flood Watch | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Keller @ Large: Pepsi’s Failed Ad May Have United Us

April 6, 2017 7:47 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, Kendall Jenner, Pepsi

BOSTON (CBS) – Here are some fun facts to amaze and amuse your co-workers or classmates with today: did you know that Pepsi-Cola has been around since 1893, even though in the early years it was known as “Brad’s Drink”?

You can’t make this stuff up.

But it does show what a nice long run of popularity Pepsi has enjoyed, and that raises a question – what did that poor tonic ever do to deserve the ad they just made for it?

Picture Kendall Jenner, a junior Kardashian, modeling in a blonde wig.

kendall jenner Keller @ Large: Pepsis Failed Ad May Have United Us

Kendall Jenner attends La Perla MFW Collection’s Presentation and Milan Store Opening during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2017/18 on February 23, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images for La Perla)

Protesters march by, carrying a sign that says “join the conversation,” something never written on a protest sign in the history of protest.

Jenner and a couple other millennial models are swept up in the alleged excitement of the march and join in. Kendall even ditches her wig and lipstick, as if!

Next thing you know, uh-oh, the Join the Conversation Movement comes face to face with a line of unsmiling police.

But after a few tense moments of modeling, Kendall turns those frowns upside-down by handing a model-quality cop a Pepsi.

The ad makers say they just wanted to show people “coming together in a spirit of harmony,” but they should have gotten a consult from Dr. Martin Luther King’s daughter first.

“If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi,” she tweeted.

Buried with criticism, Pepsi has apologized and killed the ad campaign.

But maybe it did achieve their goal after all – for a moment at least, they united us.

Listen to Jon’s commentary:

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia