NightSide – What Should We Do About Syria?

April 6, 2017 1:20 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – The world is still reeling from the heart-wrenching images coming out of Syria, after a suspected chemical weapon attack was carried out this week with devastating results. President Trump has long said that the United States should stay out of the situation in Syria, but said today that the attack “crossed many, many lines.” How should the United States deal with the violent and unstable situation? Are you worried about the high costs of another war in the Middle East? Are some leaders so morally reprehensible that we have a responsibility to intervene?

Originally broadcast April 5th, 2017.

