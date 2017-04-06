WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain, Flood Watch | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

NightSide – Sacred Cod

April 6, 2017 1:09 AM By Dan Rea
Dan Rea, Nightside

BOSTON (CBS) – Endicott College Professor Steve Liss and Boston Globe reporter David Abel co-directed a feature-length documentary that looks at the struggle of local cod fisherman. The cod population has plummeted in recent years, and as a result, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration essentially banned cod fishing in the region back in 2014. Steve and David join Dan in studio to talk about the delicate balancing act between protecting our environment and taking away the livelihood of an entire community.

Originally broadcast April 5th, 2017.

