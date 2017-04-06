NightSide – Sacred Cod

BOSTON (CBS) – Endicott College Professor Steve Liss and Boston Globe reporter David Abel co-directed a feature-length documentary that looks at the struggle of local cod fisherman. The cod population has plummeted in recent years, and as a result, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration essentially banned cod fishing in the region back in 2014. Steve and David join Dan in studio to talk about the delicate balancing act between protecting our environment and taking away the livelihood of an entire community.
Originally broadcast April 5th, 2017.