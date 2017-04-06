Neely: Marchand ‘Needs To Grow Up A Bit With His Actions On The Ice’

BOSTON (CBS) — Bruins forward Brad Marchand put his team in a terrible spot on Tuesday night, one that only got worse on Thursday with news that he’d been suspended for two games for spearing Tampa Bay defenseman Jake Dotchin.

Bruins president Cam Neely joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Felger & Mazz at the TD Garden on Thursday to discuss Marchand’s suspension, and the player’s track record of questionable/dirty hits on the ice.

Neely said that Marchand was very apologetic to his teammates after Tuesday’s incident, and that Bruins GM Don Sweeney and interim head coach Bruce Cassidy both spoke to him about his antics.

“I know there will be more conversations with him, as the season progresses and we get into the playoffs, but we’ll see how he responds to it. I know he feels terrible about what he did and the position it put the team in. Hopefully the circumstances are enough for him to realize what he did,” said Neely.

Felger asked why Marchand and his numerous meetings with the NHL’s disciplinary office shouldn’t be lumped in with notorious NHL dirtbag Matt Cooke.

“Obviously, the skillset is much different, so we can start there,” said Neely, before admitting that Marchand has to change his ways. “Brad certainly needs to grow up a little bit with his actions on the ice. It’s been talked about; walking that fine line and getting to it but not crossing it. He has to do a better job at that.”

Listen to the full interview:

