Hurling Will Be Back At Fenway Park This Fall

April 6, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival, Fenway Park, Hurling, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Nearly 28,000 fans packed Fenway Park in 2015 when the game of Hurling made its return to the ballpark. They’ll have another opportunity to catch the Gaelic sport again this fall.

It was announced Thursday that the home of the Boston Red Sox will once again host the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival, which will take place on Sunday, November 19, 2017.

Hurling is one of Ireland’s native Gaelic Games and is believed to be the world’s oldest field game. Hurlers use a wooden stick called a “hurley” to hit a small ball called a sliotar (pronounced slitter) between their opponents’ goalposts, either over the crossbar or under the crossbar into a net guarded by a goalkeeper.

The 2017 Hurling Classic will be similar to 2015, as teams will play a modified version of hurling called “Super 11’s.” It reduces the pitch to 11 players and the only way to score is under the crossbar into the net.

The participating teams have not been announced just yet, but with AIG serving as the event’s sponsor, Dublin will likely be taking the Fenway field once again.

Danny Sutcliffe of Dublin carries the sliotar with pressure from Andy Smith of Galway during the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival at Fenway Park on November 22, 2015 (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Dublin and Galway showed off the “fastest game on grass” back in 2015 at Fenway, with Galway walking away victorious 50-47. It was the first hurling game played at Fenway Park in 61 years.

Additional details about the 2017 AIG Fenway Hurling Classic and Irish Festival, including ticket information, will be made available at www.redsox.com/hurling.

