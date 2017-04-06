Phantom Gourmet: Gregg’s In Warwick, RI

WARWICK, RI – The sign on the door may say Gregg’s, but at this Rhode Island institution, there’s only one name you need to know: Bacon, as in Bob and Bobbi Bacon. They are the charismatic couple behind Gregg’s, a come as you are eatery with four Ocean State locations including one in Warwick, that’s been serving all of your favorites since 1972.

This massive restaurant has it all, from a larger than life menu offering breakfast on the weekends, lunch and dinner all week long, and two distinct dining areas with very different vibes.

“Each of our locations has a dining room side, and a tavern side that’s totally separate; same menu, but a different atmosphere. We also have a large takeout area. There’s something for everybody,” Bob said.

What really sets Gregg’s apart is their extensive list of desserts, all proudly displayed in a line of cases that greet you as you enter the restaurant.

“We have well over 40 different kinds of desserts,” Bob stated. “Each location has a cake finishing room, so we’re making cakes all throughout the day and bringing them out for display.”

Out of those 40 desserts, it seems that nothing is more heavenly than the Death By Chocolate cake.

“It reminds me of something my mom used to make,” Bobbi reminisced. “It’s very rich. It’s creamy. It’s fresh. It’s moist. It’s everything you would think that a chocolate cake should be.”

“When it gets put in front of you, you just kind of, ‘Wow, I don’t think I can eat that.’ And then when the plate’s empty, you’re laughing at yourself for eating the whole thing,” Bob chuckled.

Once you’ve decided how you’re going to end your meal, it’s time to turn back a few pages in the Gregg’s menu to decide how to start it.

During weekend breakfast, there are benedicts served traditionally with ham and hollandaise, or a New England inspired one loaded up with lobster. But if your sweet tooth can’t wait for dessert, there’s Gregg’s Stuffed French Toast, packed with strawberries and served with plenty of whipped cream.

“I think French toast is a really good choice for breakfast, because who doesn’t really kind of want dessert for breakfast?” Bobbi asked.

Later on in the day, you can enjoy appetizers like the towering stack of thick-cut onion rings, or the gluttonous Cheese Fries piled high with bacon, scallions and tons of gooey cheese. But while you’re in Rhode Island, a must order is the Point Judith Calamari, fresh and fried up all golden brown. At Gregg’s they do it a little differently and toss it with roasted red peppers, sliced black olives and hot pepper rings.

“I’m not from Rhode Island, so I really didn’t realize what calamari is and now I love it,” Bobbi said. “It’s fresh. It’s crispy. The sauces that go on the side are good. What’s there not to like about calamari?”

Sandwiches at Gregg’s are reminiscent of a New York style deli. There’s corned beef stuffed inside Reuben sandwiches, or served on top of a burger with Swiss; and then there’s the superior turkey club stuffed with plenty of fresh-carved deliciousness.

“It’s a fresh white turkey, just like you have when you do your Thanksgiving turkey at home, and the next day you slice some of that meat of the breast. That’s exactly what we’re serving each and every day,” Bob said.

If you’re looking for something more substantial, look no further than Gregg’s entrees, like juicy steak tips tossed with mushrooms, or the warm and comforting Chicken Pot Pie, Bobbi’s go-to meal.

“It’s got a great crust, but then it has fresh white chicken, carrots, corn,” Bobbi described. “It comes out steamy and hot. It’s just so delicious.”

Nothing makes you feel more at home than the home style turkey dinner.

“It’s made with the fresh turkey and then squash and mashed potato, hot gravy. When you think of Thanksgiving, you think of Gregg’s turkey dinner,” Bobbi said.

With all of those delectable desserts, superior sandwiches and outstanding homemade meals, you’d think this place had it all. But for Bob and Bobbi Bacon, it’s the customers that truly make Gregg’s something special.

“It’s the people that come here, loyal customers, loyal employees. You have to love this business to do what we do,” Bobbi said. “It’s a hard business, but, you know, you go home and you feel good about what you do.”

You can find Gregg’s at 1359 Post Road in Warwick, with additional locations in Providence, East Providence and North Kingstown, and online at greggsusa.com.

