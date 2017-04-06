WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Centro: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Launches New Career Fair Series

April 6, 2017 3:15 PM By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
April 8, 2017

Are you looking for a job? Well, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh wants to offer you one in his city! The Mayor has launched the new Neighborhood Career Fair Series, where you might be able to find that job you are looking for; and you can look into the possibility of even getting a career change. Their first free and open to the public event will take place on Monday May 1, 2017 from 5:30PM-8:30PM at the Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building in Roxbury. On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Boston Mayor’s Office Diversity Outreach Director, Tania Del Rio. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
BOSTON MAYOR’S OFFICE
Neighborhood Career Fair Series
Monday, May 1, 2017   5:30PM-8:30PM
Bruce C. Bolling Municipal Building
617-635-0910
www.Boston.gov
email: diversityteam@boston.gov

