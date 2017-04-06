Bruins’ Brad Marchand Suspended For 2 Games For Spearing Tampa’s Jake Dotchin

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand will have to sit out the rest of the regular season.

The Bruins forward has been suspended for two games for his Tuesday night spearing of Tampa Bay’s Jake Dotchin, the NHL announced on Thursday. Marchand will miss Thursday night’s game against Ottawa and Saturday’s regular season finale against Washington.

Marchand was initially issued a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for spearing the Tampa Bay defenseman in the crotch late in the first period of Tuesday night’s game. Dotchin remained down on the ice for several moments, but he ended up with more than 20 minutes of ice time in the game. — a little over 90 seconds above his average time on ice for the season. The Bruins went on to kill the penalty and win the game.

Marchand, 28, has played in all 80 of the Bruins’ games this season, scoring a career-high 39 goals. He also set a career high in points, with 85.

The winger has an extensive history with the NHL’s disciplinary department.

SUSPENSIONS March 2011 — two games for elbowing R.J. Umberger

January 2012 — five games for clipping Sami Salo

January 2015 — two games for slew-footing Derick Brassard

December 2015 — three games for clipping Mark Borowiecki FINES December 2011 — $2,500 for slew-footing Matt Niskanen

November 2015 — $5,000 for roughing Gabriel Landeskog

January 2017 — $10,000 for dangerous trip on Niklas Kronwall

Marchand has also found himself on the opposite end of hits that resulted in supplemental discipline from the league. Brandon Prust was fined

Anton Volchenkov was suspended four games in April 2013 for elbowing Marchand in the head, James Neal was suspended five games for kneeing Marchand in December 2013, and Landeskog was suspended two games for the hit that preceded Marchand’s retaliation in November 2015. Brandon Prust was also fined $5,000 for spearing Marchand in the crotch — a play not too dissimilar from Marchand’s most recent stickwork.

After the $5,000 fine, Prust called it the “best money I’ve ever spent.”

The Bruins, who clinched the playoffs on Tuesday but have yet to cement their spot, finish their regular season at home on Thursday against Ottawa and Saturday vs. Washington.