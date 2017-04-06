Amy Schumer Magazine Cover Prompts Mass. Designer To Decry ‘Fat Lovin’ Agenda’

BOSTON (CBS) – Comedian Amy Schumer wore a white bathing suit on the cover of In Style Magazine’s May beauty issue, and a Massachusetts designer’s comment criticizing the photo spread has gone viral.

The magazine posted the cover on Instagram on Wednesday saying “Comedy queen Amy Schumer makes a splash.”

One of the first comments came from the Instagram account for South Shore Swimwear.

“Come on now! You could not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should be in a swimsuit,” the comment read.

The comment went viral. Some people agreed with her in their online posts, but most showed their support for Schumer

Dana Duggan, the founder of Cohasset-based South Shore Swimwear declined an on camera interview, but sent us a statement to WBZ-TV.

What happened to the allure, the beauty and the mystique of high fashion magazines? With the new PC culture anyone and everyone thinks they can be a covergirl swimsuit model and I don’t think it’s right … It may sound harsh but in my opinion, being overweight is not healthy, it’s not stylish, it’s not attractive.

Duggan added that “not everyone is on board with the fat lovin’ agenda.”

In her comedy routines Schumer does make fun of her physique. But on the magazine’s cover, Schumer is quoted as saying “I was always really confident.”

Schumer has plenty of supporters around Boston.

“Good for her for spreading body positivity,” one person said.

“I think everybody should be able a swimsuit no matter what your size, whether skinny or not I don’t think anyone should be body shaming her,” another person added.