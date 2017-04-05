WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain, Flood Watch | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App
WATCH LIVE: 10:30 am Boston Marathon Public Safety News Conference

Toucher & Rich’s Townie Jeopardy!

April 5, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: 98.5 The Sports Hub, Billy Lanni, Bird, Dude, Toucher & Rich, Toucher And Rich, Townie Jeopardy

BOSTON (CBS) — Who is the king of the townies?

That’s what Toucher & Rich set out to determine on Wednesday morning, welcoming in Billy Lanni, “Bird” and “Dude” for a round of Townie Jeopardy! The trio picked from categories like “Route 1 Saugus,” “Slammin’ Slewbangers” and “Townie-tainment,” with a 30-pack of Narragansett serving as their buzzer.

While they all showed off their vast knowledge of everything local, only one could be crowned the Townie Jeopardy Champion. Watch the first segment in the video above, and the epic conclusion in the video below:

More from Toucher and Rich
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia