Toucher & Rich’s Townie Jeopardy!

BOSTON (CBS) — Who is the king of the townies?
That’s what Toucher & Rich set out to determine on Wednesday morning, welcoming in Billy Lanni, “Bird” and “Dude” for a round of Townie Jeopardy! The trio picked from categories like “Route 1 Saugus,” “Slammin’ Slewbangers” and “Townie-tainment,” with a 30-pack of Narragansett serving as their buzzer.
While they all showed off their vast knowledge of everything local, only one could be crowned the Townie Jeopardy Champion. Watch the first segment in the video above, and the epic conclusion in the video below: