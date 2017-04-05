WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live
State’s Highest Court Strips Former House Speaker Tom Finneran Of Pension

April 5, 2017 11:45 AM
BOSTON (AP) — The highest court in Massachusetts has ruled that former House Speaker Thomas Finneran must forfeit his $34,000-a-year pension because of his conviction on an obstruction of justice charge.

The Supreme Judicial Court overturned a ruling by a judge who ordered the pension reinstated after finding that Finneran was not acting in a public capacity when he gave false testimony in a lawsuit challenging a legislative redistricting plan.

The high court agreed with a ruling by the state Board of Retirement, which found that Finneran’s conduct was directly related to his public duties.

The Boston Democrat served as speaker from 1996 to 2004, ruling with an authoritarian style that earned him the nickname “King Tom.”

He pleaded guilty to obstruction in 2007 for lying about his involvement in the redistricting plan.

