Boston Among Top 10 Most Literate Cities In America

April 5, 2017 12:38 PM
Filed Under: literacy, study finds

CBS Local – For the fourth time in six years, Washington D.C. has been found to be the most literate city in the country, according to a study conducted by Central Connecticut State University.

Behind D.C. came Seattle in second, followed by Minneapolis in third. Just outside the medal stand is Atlanta in fourth, trailed by San Francisco, Pittsburgh and Portland. Rounding out the top ten is Cincinnati, St. Paul and Boston.

“This set of factors measures people’s use of their literacy and thus presents a large-scale portrait of our nation’s cultural vitality,” Jack Miller, president emeritus of Central Connecticut State University, who conducts the study. “From this data we can better perceive the extent and quality of the long-term literacy essential to individual economic success, civic participation, and the quality of life in a community and a nation.”

The study looks at cities that have a population of 250,000 or greater and is graded across six factors: number of bookstores, educational attainment, Internet resources, library resources, periodical publishing resources, and newspaper circulation.

