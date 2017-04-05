Several Children Hurt In Bus Crash On Route 3 In Bedford

WATCH LIVE: Aaron Hernandez Double Murder Trial
April 5, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Bedford, Route 3, School Bus Crash

BEDFORD (CBS) — More than a dozen children were injured Wednesday morning after the school bus they were riding on was involved in a crash.

The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Route 3 Southbound near Exit 26, and involved the bus and one other vehicle.

It appeared that a van had crashed into the rear of the bus.

Bedford Police said there were more than 13 children taken to an area hospital.

State Police said the injuries to the children were mostly minor, and that they were being evaluated by EMS personnel at the crash scene.

The cause of the crash was not yet known.

Two left lanes of Route 3 were closed.

 

