Keller @ Large: More Losing Than Winning For Trump

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump has a problem.

His job-approval ratings are terrible, down as low as 34-percent in one recent poll. And while poll numbers can and do rise and fall with the ebb and flow of news events, these are historically-bad ratings for a new president, helping undercut his authority and ability, for instance, to make Republicans in Congress fall in line behind his policies.

What is the problem?

There are a variety of answers to that, but one of them is all the flamboyant over-promising candidate Trump engaged in during the campaign.

Remember this?

“We’re gonna win with trade, we’re gonna win with health, we’re gonna win at so many levels, we’re gonna win, win, win. You’re gonna get so tired of winning, you’re gonna say Mr. President, please, we don’t want to win anymore, it’s too much, and I’m gonna say I’m sorry, we’re gonna keep winning because we’re gonna make America great again,” Trump said on the campaign trail.

So far, there’s been more losing than winning.

And when you raise expectations, failing to fulfill them is not the best business model.

Just ask the folks behind another famous TV product, the Veg-O-Matic.

When Ron Popeil sold Ronco 12 years ago it was generating more than $150 million in sales. But the company just hasn’t cut it since, taking in only $9 million in 2015 and struggling to deal with huge debts.

Maybe Trumpism will, over time, “really really work” the way Ronco promised its products would.

But for now, most voters seem to have serious doubts.