WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WEATHER ALERT: Heavy Rain, Flood Watch | Forecast | Blog | RadarWeather App

Keller @ Large: More Losing Than Winning For Trump

April 5, 2017 7:29 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Jon Keller, Keller At Large, President Trump

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump has a problem.

His job-approval ratings are terrible, down as low as 34-percent in one recent poll. And while poll numbers can and do rise and fall with the ebb and flow of news events, these are historically-bad ratings for a new president, helping undercut his authority and ability, for instance, to make Republicans in Congress fall in line behind his policies.

What is the problem?

There are a variety of answers to that, but one of them is all the flamboyant over-promising candidate Trump engaged in during the campaign.

Remember this?

“We’re gonna win with trade, we’re gonna win with health, we’re gonna win at so many levels, we’re gonna win, win, win. You’re gonna get so tired of winning, you’re gonna say Mr. President, please, we don’t want to win anymore, it’s too much, and I’m gonna say I’m sorry, we’re gonna keep winning because we’re gonna make America great again,” Trump said on the campaign trail.

So far, there’s been more losing than winning.

And when you raise expectations, failing to fulfill them is not the best business model.

Just ask the folks behind another famous TV product, the Veg-O-Matic.

When Ron Popeil sold Ronco 12 years ago it was generating more than $150 million in sales. But the company just hasn’t cut it since, taking in only $9 million in 2015 and struggling to deal with huge debts.

Maybe Trumpism will, over time, “really really work” the way Ronco promised its products would.

But for now, most voters seem to have serious doubts.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia