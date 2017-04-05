NightSide – Do You Believe Susan Rice?

BOSTON (CBS) – Susan Rice first caught the country’s attention in the wake of the Benghazi attack back in September 2012. She was criticized for a number of interviews she did in the immediate aftermath of the attack, during which she blamed the violence on spontaneous reaction to an internet video. This was later proved to be incorrect, and some wondered if her bad information was part of a more nefarious, purposeful partisan cover up. Now, she’s back in the spotlight again, as some are reporting that she was the driving force behind unmasking Trump campaign officials during and immediately after the campaign. She denies any wrongdoing, but refuses to talk about any specific cases or people. Do you believe Susan Rice?

Originally broadcast April 4th, 2017.