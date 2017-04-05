Mookie Betts Out With Flu; Bogaerts Bumped To Third In Red Sox Lineup

WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
April 5, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Baseball, Boston Red Sox, MLB, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will need to win Chris Sale’s regular season debut without their starting right fielder.

Mookie Betts (flu) will sit out Wednesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates as he battles the flu. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts moves up to third in the lineup in his place, while Chris Young will play right field and bat sixth.

Here’s the full Red Sox lineup for Wednesday night:

1. Dustin Pedroia, 2B
2. Andrew Benintendi, LF
3. Xander Bogaerts, SS
4. Hanley Ramirez, DH
5. Mitch Moreland, 1B
6. Chris Young, RF
7. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
8. Pablo Sandoval, 3B
9. Sandy Leon, C
— Chris Sale, LHP

Brock Holt is also reportedly out with the flu on Wednesday night.

