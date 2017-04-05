Mookie Betts Out With Flu; Bogaerts Bumped To Third In Red Sox Lineup

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will need to win Chris Sale’s regular season debut without their starting right fielder.
Mookie Betts (flu) will sit out Wednesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates as he battles the flu. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts moves up to third in the lineup in his place, while Chris Young will play right field and bat sixth.
Here’s the full Red Sox lineup for Wednesday night:
1. Dustin Pedroia, 2B
2. Andrew Benintendi, LF
3. Xander Bogaerts, SS
4. Hanley Ramirez, DH
5. Mitch Moreland, 1B
6. Chris Young, RF
7. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
8. Pablo Sandoval, 3B
9. Sandy Leon, C
— Chris Sale, LHP
Brock Holt is also reportedly out with the flu on Wednesday night.