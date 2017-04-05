Search For Missing Southboro Man Resumes In Charles River

BOSTON (CBS) — Police were searching the Charles River Wednesday morning as part of their investigation into the disappearance of a Southboro man who went missing in Boston a week ago.
Michael Kelleher, 23, went missing during a Celtics game last Wednesday.
Her son has not been seen since he left the TD Garden during a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday night. Surveillance cameras spotted Kelleher leaving the Garden at about 9 p.m., and his cell phone was last pinged between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tremont Street, about a mile away.
According to Massachusetts State Police, Kelleher tried to hire an Uber vehicle near the Garden. Family members said Kelleher was intoxicated when he went missing.
Massachusetts State Police divers first searched the area near the Charles River Locks, as well as under the Zakim Bridge, on Monday, using side-scanning sonar equipment.
Kelleher is described as a white man who is about 6’2” tall and about 150 pounds with red or auburn hair. He was last seen wearing a Celtics shirt, khaki pants, a gray sweatshirt and a baseball hat.