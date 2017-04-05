School Bus Catches Fire Near Fenway Park While Students Attend Red Sox Game

BOSTON (CBS) – An empty school bus went up in flames not far from Fenway Park while students from Fitchburg State University watched Wednesday night’s Red Sox game.
Firefighters found the front portion of the bus had caught fire around 8 p.m. on Kilmarnock Street.
The driver had a fire extinguisher, but the flames spread from the engine to the first few rows of the bus and firefighters were needed.
No one was injured during the fire.
A tow truck removed the bus from the area and another bus arrived to bring the students back when the game ended.