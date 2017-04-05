WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Boston Area Law Enforcement Meets To Coordinate Marathon Security

April 5, 2017 1:55 PM
Filed Under: Boston Marathon, Marathon Security, Mike LaCrosse, Mike Macklin

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston-area law enforcement officers met Wednesday to talk about security at this year’s Boston Marathon.

One result of the meeting is that over 7,000 uniformed and plainclothes law enforcement officers will line the 26.2 mile Boston Marathon route.

Boston FBI Agent-in-Charge Harold Shaw says that while he’s not aware of any threats, “What will continue to concern me and my law enforcement partners the most is what we don’t know.”

“Recent history has proven that we must remain alert to the threat posed by homegrown violent extremists or ideologically inspired actors who may be motivated to act at a moments notice,” Shaw said.

security control room Boston Area Law Enforcement Meets To Coordinate Marathon Security

Boston Marathon security command center in 2016. (Photo credit WBZ-TV)

Law enforcement officers will staff command centers, and deploy helicopters and K-9 units to boost security.

Marathon spectators can also expect to have their backpacks and handbags searched if they’re near the finish line.

Massachusetts Secretary of Public Safety Dan Bennett says overseas terrorist attacks have encouraged law enforcement agencies to cooperate.

“Because of the disasters that have happened overseas and in this country, we’ve all come together. Law enforcement has taken a huge step forward,” Bennett said.

marathon runners Boston Area Law Enforcement Meets To Coordinate Marathon Security

Runners in the 2016 Boston Marathon. (Photo credit WBZ-TV)

Area public works agencies will also cooperate by putting up barricades and using heavy equipment to block areas that could be used to stage an attack.

Law enforcement officials urge people to report suspicious activity.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Macklin reports

