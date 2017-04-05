Boston Area Law Enforcement Meets To Coordinate Marathon Security

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston-area law enforcement officers met Wednesday to talk about security at this year’s Boston Marathon.

One result of the meeting is that over 7,000 uniformed and plainclothes law enforcement officers will line the 26.2 mile Boston Marathon route.

Boston FBI Agent-in-Charge Harold Shaw says that while he’s not aware of any threats, “What will continue to concern me and my law enforcement partners the most is what we don’t know.”

“Recent history has proven that we must remain alert to the threat posed by homegrown violent extremists or ideologically inspired actors who may be motivated to act at a moments notice,” Shaw said.

Law enforcement officers will staff command centers, and deploy helicopters and K-9 units to boost security.

Marathon spectators can also expect to have their backpacks and handbags searched if they’re near the finish line.

Massachusetts Secretary of Public Safety Dan Bennett says overseas terrorist attacks have encouraged law enforcement agencies to cooperate.

“Because of the disasters that have happened overseas and in this country, we’ve all come together. Law enforcement has taken a huge step forward,” Bennett said.

Area public works agencies will also cooperate by putting up barricades and using heavy equipment to block areas that could be used to stage an attack.

Law enforcement officials urge people to report suspicious activity.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Mike Macklin reports