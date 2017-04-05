WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Aaron Hernandez Lawyers Intend To Call 3 Witnesses, Rest Case

April 5, 2017 7:02 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez

BOSTON (AP) — Lawyers for former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez plan to rest their case in his double murder trial.

Attorney Jose Baez said in Suffolk County Superior Court in Boston on Tuesday his team intends to call three witnesses and potentially close its case on Wednesday.

The jury had the day off Tuesday. The prosecution and defense met with Judge Jeffrey Locke and discussed trial logistics.

Closing arguments and jury deliberations could come soon as Thursday.

Hernandez has been charged in the June 2012 shooting deaths of two men.

Daniel de Abreu (left) and Safiro Furtado. (WBZ-TV graphic)

Prosecutors say Hernandez felt disrespected when one of the men bumped into him at a nightclub. Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

Hernandez already is serving a life sentence without parole in the 2013 killing of a man who was dating his fiancee’s sister.

