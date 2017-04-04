Steven Stamkos Out For Lightning Vs. Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins won’t have to worry about Steven Stamkos on Tuesday night.
There was some speculation that the Lightning captain would make his long-awaited return from a knee injury in Boston, but Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper announced Tuesday morning that Stamkos will be out once again as they battle for their postseason lives.
Tampa’s prolific scorer has been out since November 15, and his team sits four points back of Boston for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild Card spot. The Lightning have a game in hand on Boston, but the B’s can clinch a playoff berth with a regulation win on Tuesday.
