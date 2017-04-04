Report: Tony Romo Retiring From Football To Enter Broadcasting

BOSTON (CBS) — So much for those trade rumors. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is expected to retire from football and go into broadcasting, sources tell ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Todd Archer.
The Cowboys were expected to release Romo on Tuesday. The quarterback had recently been the subject of trade rumors involving the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, two of the Patriots’ biggest AFC rivals. He has already informed Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of his decision to retire.
In the broadcasting world, Romo has drawn interest from CBS, FOX, and NBC to be a color commentator. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted last Wednesday that Romo could be replacing Phil Simms as a color commentator for NFL broadcasts on CBS. His decision could come as early as today.
Romo, who turns 37 on April 21, reportedly decided to retire due to his health. He had missed 27 games over the past two seasons as he dealt with back and collarbone injuries. Romo was 78-49 in 127 career starts with 248 touchdowns, 117 interceptions, and a 97.1 passer rating.
The Broncos or Texans could have made a big short-term improvement at the quarterback position if either team were able to land Romo. Now, they’ll both have to look elsewhere as they attempt to challenge the Patriots for the AFC crown.