Report: Starbucks, Domino’s Could Be Interested In Buying Panera

April 4, 2017 2:28 PM
Filed Under: Panera

NEW YORK (CBS) – Is Panera for sale?

Bloomberg is reporting that the fast casual bakery and cafe chain is “exploring strategic options” because some companies may be interested in taking it over.

Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Among the possible suitors named by Bloomberg: JAB Holding Co., which owns Peet’s Coffee & Tea, Caribou Coffee and Krispy Kreme; Starbucks Corp. and Domino’s Pizza Inc.

Neither Panera nor any of the companies that could acquire it are confirming the reports.

Bloomberg says that Panera, which has more than 2,000 locations in North America, has rising sales but its net income has been declining for years.

