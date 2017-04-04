Olynyk, Jerebko Pop Up On Magic’s Leaked List Of Offseason Targets

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s unclear what the Boston Celtics plan to do with the roster in the offseason, but for the Orlando Magic, it’s become plainly obvious.

The Magic just signed Argentinian guard Patricio Garino on Monday. His agent wanted to share a photo of Garino’s big moment, but there was just one problem: the photo had a whiteboard in the background containing some very long lists of offseason trade and free-agency targets.

UMM…did Orlando Magic just leak their targets for trades and free agency?? 🤔 https://t.co/k9bAKImJKK pic.twitter.com/zXoNNHzOWB — theScore (@theScore) April 4, 2017

Interestingly enough, Felger & Mazz producer James Stewart spotted a familiar Celtics name on what looks like a list of free agents: Kelly Olynyk.

If you look closely, you’ll see that Jonas Jerebko also pops up on the whiteboard, under “Hybrid Free Agency.”

The most incendiary item on the Magic’s accidental leak is a hypothetical trade involving Magic forward Aaron Gordon and 76ers forward Dario Saric. Both Gordon and Magic head coach Frank Vogel addressed the leak when asked about it on Tuesday. Vogel called it a “unique situation” and said the team is already moving on from it, ostensibly confirming the leaked list’s veracity.

PointAfter | Graphiq

Olynyk is set to become a restricted free agent this summer, meaning it’s unlikely that another team would be able to sign him away. Jerebko, however, will be an un-restricted free agent – so he could be getting a call from Magic GM Rob Hennigan come July.

Hennigan told the Orlando Sentinel that the list is “not indicative” of the Magic’s offseason plans. But even if none of their hypothetical moves take place, it’s an interesting little peek inside the operations of a pro sports club, the kind that’s rarely seen publicly.