NightSide – Gorsuch Headed for Senate Vote

BOSTON (CBS) – One of the first major moves from President Trump was to nominate Judge Neil Gorsuch for the empty seat on the Supreme Court. But it is becoming more and more likely that Democrats will have enough votes to filibuster Gorsuch’s confirmation, which could force Republicans to use the so-called “nuclear option.” Do Democrats have the right to stand up against Gorsuch? Or are they ignoring their duty and putting partisan politics over the interests of the American people?
Originally broadcast April 3rd, 2017.