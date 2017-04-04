NightSide – Gorsuch Headed for Senate Vote

April 4, 2017 12:51 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – One of the first major moves from President Trump was to nominate Judge Neil Gorsuch for the empty seat on the Supreme Court. But it is becoming more and more likely that Democrats will have enough votes to filibuster Gorsuch’s confirmation, which could force Republicans to use the so-called “nuclear option.” Do Democrats have the right to stand up against Gorsuch? Or are they ignoring their duty and putting partisan politics over the interests of the American people?

Originally broadcast April 3rd, 2017.

