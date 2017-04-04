Maple Syrup Can Help Fight Infections, Scientists Say

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Maple syrup doesn’t just make pancakes better – it could also increase the bacteria-fighting powers of antibiotics.
Native populations in Canada have been using maple syrup extract as a remedy for decades. Now, scientists have discovered there may indeed be something to this sweet treatment.
The researchers found that they only had to use 10 percent of the drugs they’d normally use after combining maple syrup extract with antibiotics.
That’s important because antibiotics, while life-saving, can cause significant side effects, potentially kill off health cells and can lead to antibiotic-resistant superbugs.
The research was presented at a meeting of the American Chemical Society.