It’s Official: Tony Romo Will Replace Phil Simms On CBS’ Top NFL Broadcast Team

BOSTON (CBS) — Tony Romo will be coming to a broadcast booth near you next football season.

Shortly after Romo was released by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus announced that the former quarterback will become the network’s lead NFL game analyst starting with the 2017-18 NFL season. Romo will join Jim Nantz and Tracy Wolfson on CBS’ top announcing team for The NFL On CBS and Thursday Night Football.

“Tony has been one of the NFL’s biggest stars for the past decade, and we are thrilled to welcome him to CBS Sports,” McManus said in a release. “He will bring the same passion, enthusiasm and knowledge that he displayed on the field to the broadcast booth. He brings a fresh and insightful perspective to our viewers having just stepped off the field. We know Tony will quickly develop into a terrific analyst, and alongside Jim Nantz, will become a must-listen for fans each week.”

“When you think about the NFL, two of the most iconic brands are the Dallas Cowboys and CBS Sports,” said Romo. “Going from one legendary team to another as I begin the next phase of my career is a dream come true. I have always known that once my playing career was over I wanted to become a broadcaster. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to work with Jim as I learn the craft and convey to fans my passion for this great game.”

I guess it's time to start dressing up. #CBS pic.twitter.com/GseSRiyNOo — Tony Romo (@tonyromo) April 4, 2017

Romo will take Phil Simms’ place in the broadcast booth at CBS.

“As we welcome Tony, we want to acknowledge Phil Simms who served as our lead NFL analyst for nearly 20 years,” said McManus. “Phil has been a very important part of our coverage since the NFL returned to CBS in 1998. His strong opinions, coupled with his tremendous knowledge and passion for the National Football League, has created a unique broadcasting style making him one of the best analysts to ever call the game. We are discussing with Phil his future role with CBS Sports. We cannot thank him enough for the way he has represented himself and CBS Sports during his tenure as CBS’s lead NFL analyst.”

Romo played 14 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, tossing 248 touchdowns while going 78-49 in the regular season.