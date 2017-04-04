Ice Falls From Box Truck, Shattering Windshield On I-93 In New Hampshire

April 4, 2017 9:03 AM
Filed Under: Bow, Ice, New Hampshire

BOW, New Hampshire (CBS) — A sheet of ice flew off of a box truck Monday morning, shattering the windshield of a car and leaving the driver with minor injuries.

New Hampshire State Police got a call about a single-car crash around 8:39 a.m. on I-93 South in Bow.

They found that the ice had fallen from an unidentified box truck that continued driving without stopping.

bow ice Ice Falls From Box Truck, Shattering Windshield On I 93 In New Hampshire

A driver’s windshield was shattered after a sheet of ice fell onto it from a box truck. (New Hampshire State Police)

The driver of the car behind, a Toyota sedan, had cuts to their hands after the ice hit their windshield and smashed it.

Their car wasn’t able to be driven from the scene due to the damage.

State Police are asking the public to contact them with any information about the box truck and the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Call For Action
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia