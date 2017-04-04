Crews To Search For Potential Victims After Salem, NH House Explosion

SALEM, New Hampshire (CBS) — Officials said they will search a home that exploded Monday evening to see if there were any victims inside.

Nashua, New Hampshire Bomb Squad and ATF personnel will also be on scene at the condemned Irving Street home Tuesday to try to find out what caused it to erupt into flames.

Police said it all began when a neighbor called to complain about someone at the home stacking firewood against their new fence.

Officers responding to the call knocked on the door to no answer. Then, they heard a hissing noise, smelled gas, and decided to back up.

That’s when an explosion went off, causing part of the roof to blow away and the windows to break.

Eight nearby homes were evacuated as the Salem Fire Department fought the blaze.

They stayed on scene overnight to fight hot spots.

Witnesses said they heard ammunition going off while the home burned, but officers say there were no shots fired during the incident.

It wasn’t yet clear if anyone was inside the home at the time. A car belonging to the former resident of the home was parked outside, but as it was condemned, nobody was supposed to be living there.

“It is our opinion that if there was someone inside that house, they are deceased,” Fire Chief Paul Parisi said Monday night.

Salem Police and Fire Departments said they would meet with the Southern New Hampshire Special Operations Unit, ATF, and Bomb Squad at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to go into the home.