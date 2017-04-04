Green Line Extension Costs Approved By Federal Government

April 4, 2017 2:02 PM
BOSTON (CBS) – The MBTA’s $2.3 billion Green Line extension project got a big boost from the federal government Tuesday.

The Federal Transit Administration approved the T’s revised cost estimate for the project to extend the line into Somerville and Medford.

(WBZ-TV graphic)

The MBTA was initially given a $1 billion federal grant for the five-mile extension.

But the sky-rocketing projected costs put the brakes on the proposal for a year.  That prompted the T to scale down the project. The revised version then had to be reviewed by the FTA in order to keep the grant.

