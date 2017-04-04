WATCH: WBZ-TV News Live

Gov. Baker Cracks $5M Fundraising Mark For First Time

April 4, 2017 10:00 AM
Filed Under: Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Goc. Karyn Polito

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has cracked the $5 million fundraising mark for the first time as he gears up for a potential re-election campaign.

The Republican reported $5.2 million in his campaign account as of March 31.

During just the last two weeks of the month, Baker raised more than $352,000. Nearly one in four donations during that period came in $1,000 donations.

Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito have yet to declare their intention to seek a second term as a Republican ticket.

Polito also had a strong fundraising haul, closing March with $2.4 million in her account.

A campaign finance law signed by former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick in 2014 doubled the maximum annual donation from $500 to $1,000. The change took effect as Baker took office in 2015.

