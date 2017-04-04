Framingham Voters To Decide – Town Or City?

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Voters in Framingham will decide Tuesday whether their town should become a city.
It’s currently the largest town in Massachusetts with a population of more than 68,000 people.
A charter commission created last year voted 8-1 to change Framingham to a city.
If voters agree Tuesday, then they’ll elect a mayor, a city council and a school committee in November.
The polls close at 8 p.m.
For those wondering, the smallest city by population in the state is North Adams, with fewer than 14,000 people.