Eric Stonestreet Hooks Young Patient Up With Private Jet For Treatment In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – One of the stars of “Modern Family” used his connections to help a young patient in need get to Boston for treatment.
Eric Stonestreet shared a photo on Instagram Monday of Tristan and his family on board a private jet. The actor explained that Tristan had to get to Boston this week for medical appointments, but flying commercial is difficult because of the different tubes and machines he needs.
This is my pal Tristan, his dad and his grandpa. I met him last year @bigslickkc in Kansas City and we've stayed in touch. He needed to get to Boston for some appointments this week and flying commercial, for him, with all of his medical tubes/machines is very difficult. I mentioned that to my friend Jimmy John Liautaud. He's the owner of @jimmyjohns. Without missing a beat, Jimmy offered up his jet to take Tristan and his family to Boston from KC and back. We don't always get to hear about the good things people do in this world, so I'd like you to know about this nice thing Jimmy did for me and for Tristan. Thats it. And as always, if anyone turns this post into anything other than me thanking my friend for the good deed he did, I will block your butt and I'll do in Tristan's honor.
Luckily for Tristan, Stonestreet mentioned the situation to his friend Jimmy John Liautaud – the owner of the national sandwich chain Jimmy John’s.
“Without missing a beat, Jimmy offered up his jet to take Tristan and his family to Boston from KC and back,” Stonestreet said. “We don’t always get to hear about the good things people do in this world, so I’d like you to know about this nice thing Jimmy did for me and for Tristan.”